Terry Lindsley has been a volunteer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for nearly 25 years.
He currently volunteers on many projects at the hospital including the used book sales, fundraising projects, and the No One Dies Alone program. In addition, Lindsley is on the communications committee of the Mercy Guild and is the editor of the Volunteer Voice newsletter.
Each December, Lindsley and his wife, Barb, help organize the luminary service and lighting ceremony in the hospital’s Healing Garden. He does a great job of organizing this event, which honors loved ones who have passed away.
Some of the many benefits of volunteering are to make a difference, be part of a community and build a real sense of achievement. Lindsley does well at all of these things.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager, at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@alegent.org.
