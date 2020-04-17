Flory Blount has been a volunteer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs since September 2019.
Blount volunteers in the Mercy Gift Shop on Thursday afternoons. Her smile and enthusiasm just light up the room. She has an eye for fashion and she helps our customers with clothing, purses, and jewelry. She really enjoys interacting with the visitors that come into the gift shop.
Proceeds from the gift shop are used to support projects within the hospital. Blount also joined the 2020 Mercy Guild as a board member.
Asked about the personal benefits of volunteering, Blount says she loves meeting new friends and helping others. Volunteering is a great way to make connections, meet new people, and have fun. Volunteer work is also important for your health as it improves psychological and physical health.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager, at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@alegent.org.
