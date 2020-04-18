Barb Lindsley has been a volunteer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for more than 25 years.
Lindsley currently volunteers on many projects at Mercy including the monthly used book sale, dessert day sale, luminary and lighting ceremony, and the No One Dies Alone (NODA) program.
Lindsley, along with her husband, Terry, coordinates the NODA program which provides spiritual and emotional support to those in need during their last hours who do not have family or friends available to be with them during this time. As a NODA volunteer, she is specially trained to be there during the final moments of life, providing comfort and support and prayers.
Lindsley is also the Mercy Guild’s secretary. Over the years, she has been on the Guild Board at least seven times and has helped with education and membership committees. Lindsley enjoys volunteering and realizes that she is making a difference and providing a sense of purpose.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager, at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@alegent.org.
