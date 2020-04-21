Damien Schloesser is a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. This fall, he plans to attend Iowa Western Community College with a major in cyber security technology to earn his associate of applied science degree.
He said he is able to attend Iowa Western because of the Iowa West Foundation’s Pottawattamie Promise scholarship, which covers tuition and books. This relieves the main stressor for the college-bound student.
“I can now place all of my energy and focus on learning important skills that will get me a good job and make me a productive member of society,” Schloesser said.
Pottawattamie Promise is an Iowa West Foundation initiative to improve post-secondary preparation, access and completion so students can obtain good jobs, earn competitive wages and continue to contribute to their communities.
Because of the current call to stay home and practice social distancing, as well as a ban on large-group gatherings in the state of Iowa, the Iowa West Foundation was forced to cancel the annual Pottawattamie Promise Recognition Breakfast scheduled for Wednesday at the Mid-America Center.
The 100-plus scholars from six area high schools will be recognized in a two-page advertisement in the Nonpareil on Saturday.
While IWF leaders are disappointed to miss the opportunity to meet and recognize the scholars in person, they know all students will have a renewed sense of the value of their education when they begin their college careers at Iowa Western this fall.
Best of luck to the Class of 2020.
