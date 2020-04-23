Mackenzie Britain is a senior at Riverside High School. This fall, she plans to attend Iowa Western Community College to major in nursing.
She said Iowa West Foundation’s Pottawattamie Promise scholarship has given her parents relief financially, her siblings inspiration for their school work and a head start for her to start a career.
“I plan to be a nurse and while medical school is expensive, this scholarship gives me the chance to save up for future years of schooling,” Britain said.
Pottawattamie Promise is an Iowa West Foundation initiative to improve post-secondary preparation, access, and completion so students can obtain good jobs, earn competitive wages and continue to contribute to their communities.
Because of the current call to stay home and practice social distancing, as well as a ban on large-group gatherings in the state of Iowa, the Iowa West Foundation was forced to cancel the annual Pottawattamie Promise Recognition Breakfast scheduled for Wednesday at the Mid-America Center.
The 100-plus scholars from six area high schools will be recognized in a two-page advertisement in the Nonpareil on Saturday.
While Iowa West leaders are disappointed to miss the opportunity to meet and recognize the scholars in person, they know all students will have a renewed sense of the value of their education when they begin their college careers at Iowa Western this fall.
Best of luck to the Class of 2020.
