Derek Lehan is a senior at Tri-Center High School. This fall, he plans to attend Iowa Western community College with a major in exercise science, with a goal to become an athletic trainer.
He said Iowa West Foundation’s Pottawattamie Promise scholarship has taken away stress from him and his family, as his younger brother is also on track to receive the scholarship next year.
“The Pottawattamie Promise scholarship will help me focus on my academics and put more time into participating in activities around campus,” Lehan said.
Pottawattamie Promise is an Iowa West Foundation initiative to improve post-secondary preparation, access, and completion so students can obtain good jobs, earn competitive wages and continue to contribute to their communities.
Because of the current call to stay home and practice social distancing, as well as a ban on large-group gatherings in the state of Iowa, the Iowa West Foundation was forced to cancel the annual Pottawattamie Promise Recognition Breakfast scheduled for April 22 at the Mid-America Center.
The 100-plus scholars from six area high schools will be recognized in a two-page advertisement in The Nonpareil today.
While IWF leaders are disappointed to miss the opportunity to meet and recognize the scholars in person, they know all students will have a renewed sense of the value of their education when they begin their college careers at Iowa Western this fall.
Best of luck to the Class of 2020.
