Karen Ettleman was originally born in England, but considers Council Bluffs her hometown.
She began volunteering for Methodist Jennie Edmundson hospital in June 1975 and has watched the hospital grow leaps and bounds since then. During her volunteer career, she has given 12,177 hours of service to a variety of departments.
She has assisted with Spirit of Courage, Gambler half-marathon, poker runs, but the gift shop is where she loves to be most. She works every Sunday and an occasional Saturday.
Asked why she volunteers, Ettleman says, “I love Jennie Edmundson. The staff are out of this world, and I just love the people.”
She also enjoys volunteering at her church, Faith Lutheran. When she isn’t volunteering, she can be found camping in Little Sioux and spending time with her family. Ettleman and her husband of 59 years, Ron, have four children, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator, at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org
