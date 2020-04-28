If you shop at Hy-Vee on Madison Avenue, chances are you recognize Ankur Sarawagi. Since 2015, Sarawagi has been a courtesy clerk at the store where he bags groceries and offers his Hy-Vee “helpful smile.”
Most Saturdays, however, Sarawagi can be found working in the gift shop at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“I started volunteering at Jennie Edmundson’ s gift shop after hearing about my mom’s (Kavita Sarawagi) great experience volunteering there; I decided I wanted to come with her on Saturdays,” he said. “I like learning new things and meeting new people, so it has been wonderful spending time there and everyone has been incredibly warm and welcoming.”
When visitors are once again welcome in the hospital, Sarawagi would love to meet you: “Please come say hi to me on Saturdays at the Jennie Edmundson gift shop!”
Sarawagi’s family includes his parents and younger sister, Ankia, a med student who will be starting her residency in Milwaukee later this year.
Asked what he likes to do in his spare time, Sarawagi said, “I’m a foodie — I really enjoy cooking, eating and exploring different foods. Being Indian, I am biased on Indian food being the best, but Mexican food is a close second! I also enjoy watching TV — currently I’m watching ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ — and spending time with my loved ones.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator, at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.