Following retirement from State Farm Insurance in 2013, Joellen Darrington knew she wanted to keep busy and give back to the community in some form. That’s when she contacted Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Volunteer Services Department to learn about their volunteer opportunities.
One volunteer option is Jennie’s gift shop, which was a perfect fit for her needs. As a matter of fact, she has even recruited several of her friends to become volunteers as well.
Before COVID-19 and hospital restrictions, Darrington could be found volunteering every other Tuesday afternoon in Jennie’s gift shop. She really misses those afternoons in the gift shop and hopes restrictions are lifted soon.
“The gift shop is a great place to work,” she said. “You get to visit with the staff and the many visitors … plus it’s fun to see all the new and unique merchandise.”
Jennie’s gift shop is operated by the Jennie Edmundson Auxiliary. All proceeds from gift shop sales go to support the Charitable Patient Care Fund which provides support to patients in need.
When Darrington is not volunteering at the gift shop, she enjoys reading, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great granddaughter.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator, at 712-396-6040 or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
