The historic Bayliss Park Fountain has had many homes over the past 130 years.
According to a Nonpareil article by Richard Warner with the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County, Council Bluffs’ first park commissioner, Andrew Graham, was seeking a centerpiece for Bayliss Park. The park, the city’s oldest, was made possible through a land donation from businessman Col. Samuel Bayliss in 1853.
In 1887, another businessman, W.A. Maurer suggested that Graham acquire a fountain to stand out at the center of the park. Maurer was in New York not too long after and came across an ornamental cast iron fountain at J.L. Mott Iron Works. The piece had apparently been crafted for another community, but ended up for sale at a $3,000 cost. Maurer returned to the Bluffs to tell Graham about the fountain, and the city purchased it in 1890.
The Bayliss Park Fountain was the park’s landmark for more than 70 years, but in the 1960’s, “the once ornate source of pride was becoming an archaic rust bucket,” Warner wrote. The piece was taken down to make way for a new, state-of-the-art fountain Bayliss Park, and “old rusty” ended up in a scrap heap behind Big Lake Park.
The fountain wasn’t trashed for long, as Abe Katelman sought to have the piece restored, citing fond memories sitting alongside it as a child. The restored fountain found a home at the Historic General Dodge House in 1973, where it stayed until 2000, when it made its move to West Broadway between Main and Pearl streets where it still operates today.
