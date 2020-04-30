Annette Konfrst has been a regular fixture at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for the last 21 years. You can find her every Thursday morning working in the Family Resource Center.
The Family Resource Center is free to the community and provides easy to understand health information to patients, family members and visitors. Konfrst helps put together memory care bags for grieving children after they have lost a loved one. Children get a stuffed animal in their bags. Konfrst and her sister, Rose, are very proud of the 1,298 beanie babies they have collected and donated to the hospital for the memory bags.
Konfrst started volunteering at the hospital because her sister and her mother volunteered at Jennie. She said she loves helping others and giving back to her community. This was instilled in her by her mother and her grandmother who were very committed to community work.
Besides Jennie Edmundson, Konfrst also volunteers at Lutheran Family Service and at Holy Family Catholic Church.
When Annette isn’t volunteering she enjoys shopping! She loves finding key buys at her favorite stores. Annette also enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Annette lives with her father, Donald; her sister, Rose; and her dog, Mocha.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.