Rudy the Cat is the king of self-isolation, and he’s looking for a forever home to give his owners some quarantine cuddles.
Rudy is a 3-year-old male domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He came to shelter in late January and was adopted not long after; however, he was brought back a week later due to his shy nature and not getting along with another cat.
Rachael Wilson, the shelter’s full-time dog trainer, has spent a lot of time with this bashful boy and said he is the sweetest kitty once he gets out of his shell and warms up to someone. She said he needs to be the only pet in any potential household to make this relationship work. His adoption fee is $75.
In other shelter news, Wilson said Midlands adoptions are still going strong despite having to limit customers to an appointment-only structure due to COVID-19 concerns. In fact, many of the shelter’s kennels remain empty as the staff waits for new batches of animals to arrive.
“We don’t have enough animals, which is good for us,” Wilson said. “But there are a lot of awesome adopters out there who can’t find a pet right now.”
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
