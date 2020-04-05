Tammy Jensen has been volunteering in the Jennie Edmundson Gift Shop since March 2019. Jensen enjoys working in the gift shop and getting to know all of the employees that come in to get their snacks and pop.
“I enjoy interacting with the visitors that come into the gift shop,” she said. “They are always commenting that our gift shop has so many nice, unique items for sale.”
Profits from the gift shop are used for Jennie’s Charitable Patient Care Fund, which provides financial support to patients in need.
Volunteering is a great opportunity to fulfill a need for not only the hospital but also for the person volunteering. When Jensen is not volunteering at the gift shop she enjoys working out and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her new puppy, Libby.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.