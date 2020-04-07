Mackenzie Emmart is a busy sophomore at Treynor High School. Mackenzie has been volunteering at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since December 2019, having learned about volunteer opportunities at the hospital from her high school guidance counselor.
“In 2019, my school notified me of the opportunity to volunteer at this hospital,” she said. “I really want to go into the medical field, so I thought this would help me learn about working in a hospital setting.
“Until recently, I volunteered on Wednesday nights for about two to three hours. I visited with patients, refreshed their water, and offered them puzzle books, playing cards or something to read. Being a teen volunteer is fun. More people should consider doing it.”
Being a teen volunteer has its advantages. High school seniors are eligible for college scholarships offered through the hospital auxiliary.
When Mackenzie isn’t volunteering at the hospital, she enjoys spending time with friends and family. Mackenzie also volunteers at her church babysitting the preschoolers.
To learn more about teen volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
