The month of April is a time when hospital staff at Methodist Jennie Edmundson usually shower volunteers with treats and praise in recognition of National Volunteer Month. Obviously, this year is a bit different. Staff really miss their volunteers more than ever, and volunteers like Gladys Wilwerding really miss not being at Jennie.
Wilwerding has been a Jennie volunteer for the more than 10 years, providing informational services and hospital escorts while working at the hospital’s west lobby information desk. She can also be found volunteering in Jennie’s gift shop as well.
“My best weeks are when I am volunteering at the hospital at least three to four days a week,” said Wilwerding.
Wilwerding also loves to support Jennie Edmundson Foundation events, including the Spirit of Courage Golf Outing in August and Pink Out for breast health awareness in early October.
Wilwerding has four wonderful children and eight grandchildren who have helped occupy her time during this break from active volunteering. She doesn’t spend all of her time volunteering, she does take time off for herself.
Wilwerding is an avid traveler, having been to more than 15 countries so far. One of her favorite travel destinations is the yearly family vacation with all of her kids and grandkids. She’s anxious to return to her two favorite things — traveling and volunteering.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6341, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
