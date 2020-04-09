After several decades living in Omaha working for the Omaha Housing Authority and selling real estate, Janet Cooper moved back to Iowa. As a way to meet people in her new community, Cooper began volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in 2008.
“Since moving back to Iowa around 12 years ago, I began volunteering at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in the gift shop,” she said.
Cooper has thoroughly enjoyed working with the staff and other volunteers.
“I was born at Jennie in 1953 and this is the hospital my family always used when I was growing up,” she said. “I’ve served on the hospital auxiliary board and worked at foundation fundraising events such as: Spirit of Courage (for cancer patients), Dance to the Beat (for cardiac patients) and Pink Out events in October (for breast health awareness).”
Cooper and her husband, Mark, have also staffed the breast cancer information booth at local boat and RV shows as part of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundations partnership with Leach Camper Sales.
When Cooper isn’t volunteering in the gift shop she enjoys reading, working on puzzles, gardening, baking and spending time with her “grand boys.” Between the two of them, Janet and Mark have five children.
Cooper is a proud breast cancer survivor and was one of the first patients to use the new linear accelerator for her radiation treatments. She appreciates all of the doctors and staff at Jennie who helped her during her care and everyone who is putting in their time on the front lines everyday helping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
