Bre Richards has been having fun and helping others with her church’s youth group this summer.
Richards, 12, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She will be a seventh-grader at Kirn Middle School. This school year, Richards and the Kirn students and staff will be housed at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus inside the old Target building at Mall of the Bluffs. She said it’s going to be a new and “weird” experience, but she’ll get used to the change. And she said she’ll be able to enjoy the Kirn renovations during her eighth-grade year.
Richards has been going to Broadway United Methodist Church for the past five years. She joined the church’s youth group a year ago. This summer, Richards and the group took a trip Minneapolis to volunteer at Feed My Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit that provides meals for malnourished children. The group also helped out at a backpack drive for homeless kids, where the group helped distribute back-to-school materials for families. Richards said the work was an eye-opening experience.
“It hurts knowing that I have a home and so many others don’t,” she said. “I just want to help.”
The youth group also went north to Okoboji for some fun in the sun. Richards said she got a thrill from ziplining. Aside from the trips with her church, Richards said she’s just been relaxing and having fun this summer. She spent yesterday afternoon with some friends and fellow Kirn students at Teen Central inside the Council Bluffs Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.