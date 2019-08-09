Brynleigh Behrens is new to Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, but she’s been having a lot of summer fun with her new friends.
Brynleigh, 7, is a Council Bluffs girl who is going into the second grade at Edison Elementary School this fall. She said she loves her school and loves learning even more. She loves reading and is a big fan of author Mary Pope Osborne’s “Magic Tree House” series. She also loves animals and wants to learn more about them in science classes. She said she is eager to start learning with her new teacher, Taylor Larson.
Speaking of animals, Brynleigh said she enjoyed a Boys and Girls Club field trip to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earlier this summer. Staff members said Behrens is a fun, energetic girl who loves dancing and playing with her peers at the club. Yesterday afternoon, Brynleigh and other club members got some fun in the sun as the Council Bluffs Fire Department hosted a hydrant party at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus. She splashed around, got a free pair of sunglasses and enjoyed a frozen treat during the hot afternoon.
Outside of club life, Brynleigh said she went on a family trip to Adventureland in Des Moines earlier this summer. She said she enjoyed riding rollercoasters and other attractions with her brother and three sisters. With the school year just a few weeks away, Brynleigh said she wants to enjoy the summer a little longer before hitting the books again.
