Cameron Bonham had some fun with his grandparents yesterday while supporting a good cause.
Cameron, 4, is a Council Bluffs native. Unlike many kids in the city getting ready for another school year to begin, Cameron is still a year away from school. However, he’ll be keeping plenty busy with his grandparents, Karen and Michael Bonham. The three took to Bayliss Park yesterday afternoon to support the annual Lay Me Down for Lane Foundation carnival and fundraiser. The event is held in memory of Lane Thomas, who died of sudden unexplained infant death syndrome at the age of 5 eight years ago. Karen and Michael saw an ad for the event and thought it would be a good way to spend time with Cameron while supporting child safety awareness.
The young Cameron played carnival games, had lunch and spent some time on a Council Bluffs Fire Department fire engine.
Cameron’s grandparents spend a lot of time with him, and they’ve been having a fun summer. They’ve visited Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium a number of times, as well as hit up the open gym sessions at In Motion Gymnastics. Another spot Cameron loves is the Council Bluffs Public Library.
“Oh, he loves the library,” his grandma said. “We take him there all the time.”
The grandparents also work with him at home and try to help him learn to read, write and more. They said he is a huge Spider-Man fan, and they recently bought him a new costume of the web slinger for Halloween.
While summer fun is winding down for many kids across the city, Cameron is letting the good times roll.
