Cameron Lambert‘s culinary career is cooking thanks to the Certificate Advancement Program at Iowa Western Community College.
Lambert, 17, was born in the Carolinas but his family moved to Council Bluffs when he was 15 months. He attended Edison and Rue elementary schools and Wilson Middle School before arriving at Thomas Jefferson High School, where he studied for two years before transferring to Abraham Lincoln High School last year. He started his senior year on Tuesday.
Lambert is part of the Certificate Advancement Program, which allows Council Bluffs Schools juniors and seniors a chance to work toward college credit and certification in various career fields. He is currently enrolled in Iowa Western’s Restaurant and Hospitality Management Program. A few days into the program, Lambert said he is impressed with the professional kitchen space he’ll be working in and the trained chefs he’ll be learning under.
Lambert has had a passion for food that stems back to his childhood when his dad was a cook. He said he wants to follow in his footsteps, which he will next year when he joins the U.S. Navy, where he plans to cook on a carrier ship during his military career. He said he dreams about traveling the globe and learning new cuisine from people all across the world. He said he would consider serving for anywhere from five to 20 years, and said whenever he retires he wants to get right into the hospitality business.
Lambert said he is mainly interested in learning and and honing knife skills. He said he has a knack for baking, as well as cooking meat, but is ready to expand his knowledge on the subjects.
