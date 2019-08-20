Cassidy Carey has seen a lot of animals get adopted at Midlands Humane Society over the years, and she’s hoping that Peanut the cat finds his forever home soon.
Carey, 22, is an Omaha native, and she attended Omaha North High School before her family moved to Mondamin in 2016. She said it was quite the culture shock moving from an urban area to a farm 45 minutes away, but she loves it.
Carey grew up with animals, and now she has several more. Her mom owns horses and Carey helps take care of her family’s cats, dogs, peacocks, snakes, chickens, lizards, bunnies, goats and more.
During her last two years of high school, Carey was enrolled in the Zoo Academy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Carey has been an animal lover her entire life, and she said the program helped kickstart her desire to work with animals for a career. After Carey moved to Mondamin, she got a full-time job at Midlands working as a kennel technician.
She said it’s a joy to come to work everyday and help better the lives of animals in the community. She sees many animals come through the shelter, and she said it’s special every time one of them gets adopted. She also said she loves her colleagues and says the whole crew is one big family.
Peanut the cat is a 6-year-old male domestic shorthair who has been at the shelter since June 12, when he was turned over with his companion, Shadow. Carey said Peanut is one of her favorite animals at the shelter right now. He’s a big boy who is very relaxed and is always ready to cuddle up with anyone will to give some love.
In other shelter news, Midlands is currently overstocked with cats and kittens and they’re offering cats a year and older (like Peanut) for $25 and cats 11 months and younger for $75. The shelter is also gearing up for its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser, which will be held in the Thunderbowl parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. on Sep. 8.
People interested in registering a vehicle can do so in person at the shelter or on the Midlands website. Those registered by Aug. 31 get a free event shirt and the first 100 cars entered will receive free dash plaques. Vehicles can be registered on the day of the event between 9:30 and 11 a.m.
There will be a raffle, food and drink specials, live music by Radio Pilot and, as always with Midlands public events, adoptable animals on-site. All proceeds from Wags & Wheels will benefit the shelter.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
