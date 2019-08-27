Cindy Cox has been teaching in Omaha and southwest Iowa for nearly 30 years, and this is her first year as an educator in her hometown.
Cox is a native of Council Bluffs and a graduate of Lewis Central High School. She went to college in Nebraska, earning her bachelor’s degree in education while studying in Kearney, and her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Doane University. She taught kindergarten and first grade, as well as worked with students with behavior disorders, for Omaha Public Schools for 24 years. She then moved to Treynor, where she taught kindergarten and first grade for four years.
This year, Cox decided to come home to the district where her education began. Yesterday morning, she started her first year as a second grade teacher at Titan Hill Elementary School. She said she is excited to be working with students in the halls she grew up in.
“I’m back where I started, and hopefully finish,” she said. “I have a lot pride with the Lewis Central Community School District. It’s a great school system.”
She said she loves all kids, but she has a passion for primary students.
“I just love the kids and they love me,” she said. “You see a lot of growth when they’re younger.”
Monday’s rainy morning had Cox longing for the California weather she experienced on two separate occasions this summer. She took a trip to Los Angeles to see a baseball game at Dodger Stadium and later went to San Diego for some fun in the sun. However, it was nice and dry inside, and Cox and her students were ready to get the school year rolling.
