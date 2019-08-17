From West Broadway to Broadway, Hunter Gibson’s home is on the stage.
Gibson, 20, was born in Omaha, but his family moved to Council Bluffs when he was about 4 years old. He attended Franklin Elementary School, Wilson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School.
Gibson graduated from T.J. in 2017 and is heading into his junior year at Elmhurst College, a four-year private liberal arts college in the Chicago suburbs. Gibson is studying musical theater and dance education.
While in school in Council Bluffs, he said he immersed himself in the performing arts. He participated in every play and musical he could, was a member of the T.J. dance and cheer teams and was the show choir president. With that kind of background, Gibson said Elmhurst was the right fit for him.
“I just knew that I needed to go somewhere with a big theater community,” he said.
Gibson is home for his summer break, and he said he has two choreographed pieces written to take back to college and is waiting for an audition for the school’s production of “Cabaret.”
He says most of his theater and performance work takes place at school, and he keeps plenty busy with singing, acting, dancing and more. He said he is so involved because he wants to continue performing and creating in whatever capacity he can after college.
“Of course I would love to be a performer, actor, singer or dancer,” he said. “But, beyond that, I want to choreograph. I want to compose music. I want to write plays. I want to direct. I want to do everything.”
During his time in Council Bluffs over the summer, as well as during his most recent winter break, Gibson has been working at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA. Manning the front desk throughout the week, he said it’s a joy to build relationships with all the members and Y staff.
“I have some of the best colleagues,” he said. “Just some of the nicest, most uplifting people. And the good amount of members that come through here are really generous and always greet me with a smile.”
