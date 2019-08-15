Ilia Stubbs will experience a fresh start as a seventh-grader this fall.
Ilia, 12, is a Council Bluffs native and she will be entering the seventh grade at Kirn Middle School this fall. However, she won’t be taking classes on North Avenue this school year as the building is going through renovations. The school will be housed at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus at Mall of the Bluffs. The former Target building was transformed into a learning space that will house Kirn for the 2019-20 school year and Wilson Middle School the following year during its renovation period.
Wednesday afternoon, Ilia and some friends and fellow Kirn students were spotted hanging out at Teen Central, the second-floor oasis for middle and high school students inside the library. She said she’s been a regular at Teen Central ever since she became a middle schooler. Ilia said it’s nice to have a quiet, safe spot for her peers to call their own.
“It’s a great place,” she said. “I like to play ‘Roblox’ on the computers, and after my times is done I’ll just hang out on my phone and talk to my friends.”
Besides hanging out at the library, Ilia said she’s been busy hitting the water at various pools across the city this summer, especially at Pirate Cove Water Park. There isn’t much time before the school year starts, so Ilia wants to enjoy the summer’s sunny rays a few times more before getting back to the books.
“I’m going to try and get a tan,” she said with a laugh.
