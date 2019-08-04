Kelley McAtee loves dogs and running her own business, and she’s proud to be able to combine both for a living in her hometown.
McAtee is a Council Bluffs native and the owner of Dharma Dog Training, which she has been running in Council Bluffs the past five of her six years in business. She owned a pet-sitting service prior to opening her dog training business. The master dog trainer and owner said she works with clients from Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and more.
“It’s life-changing training,” she said. “People come from many hours away to work with us.”
Yesterday morning, McAtee and her staff led more than 20 area dog owners on a monthly pack walk. This month’s location was outside the Council Bluffs Municipal Airtport, where dogs and their owners could incorporate their training in a practical, yet structured, environment. McAtee said that pack walking “allows a dog to experience that sense of belonging with other dogs.”
“The walks are also a great opportunity for a dog to practice their socialization skills such passing other dogs and people and not reacting, behaving well on leash, and experiencing a variety of locations, environments, and situations.”
Dog owners interested in training are welcome to contact McAtee at 402-253-9111 or dharmadogmother@gmail.com. More information about her business can be found at dharmadogtraining.com.
