Kris Evezic, the education support specialist at Early Head Start under West Central Community Action, monitors and supports the developmentally appropriate infant/toddler classrooms located at 755 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs and EHS Home-based Teachers.
Evezic strives to maintain a quality program through planning, directing and evaluating teachers and their activities. The Early Head Start program is offered free to children and families. EHS provides prenatal, child development, social emotional development, nutrition and parent involvement. EHS makes sure families are linked to all needed services in their community.
Evezic has been employed with the company for 34 years. She is devoted to EHS and setting the foundation for each child to be successful lifelong learners. WCCA Early Head Start’s goal is to work with the whole family and support them to be the best they can be.
If you or someone you know are interested in our services contact Evezic at 800-689-5886 for more information. Check out West Central Community Action online at westcentralca.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/westcentralca/.
West Central Community Action is a nonprofit organization that covers 10 counties in southwest Iowa. WCCA offers many programs that serve families and individuals. WCCA stands by their mission: Empowering families and individuals to achieve their highest potential.
Are you wondering how you can be involved? WCCA invites you to join us in helping change lives in your community. Please drop off donations to your local WCCA office or send donations to 1408 IA-44 Harlan, Iowa 51537.
Looking for more opportunities to be involved or a list of donation items? Contact your local WCCA office and ask how.
