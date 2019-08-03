Melissa Vana, WIC nutrition educator under West Central Community Action, connects families with WIC services. As the nutrition educator, Vana’s goal is to give families and guardians the resources, knowledge and tools they need to be the best caregivers they want to be.
Vana said “I have worked at WCCA since October 2008 as a nutrition educator. I really enjoy working for the WIC program. I live outside of Logan with my husband, Jeff, and our four children. We stay busy with the kids in sports and taking care of our chickens, dogs and cat. We love spending time outside.”
Amanda Blum the WIC Director of WCCA stated, “Melissa is a great worker! She strives to help families in our communities succeed. She provides great breastfeeding support and provides wonderful consultation to her families.”
If you or someone you know are interested in our services contact West Central Community Action WIC at 1-800-338-4129 for more information. Check out the website at westcentralca.org or visit facebook.com/westcentralca/.
West Central Community Action is a nonprofit organization that covers 10 counties insouthwest Iowa. WCCA offers many programs that serve families and individuals. WCCA stands by their mission: empowering families and individuals to achieve their highest potential.
Are you wondering how you can be involved? WCCA invites you to join us in helping change lives in your community. Please drop off donations to your local WCCA office or send donations to 1408 IA-44 Harlan, Iowa 51537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.