Parker Frederiksen had an exciting summer, and now he’s ready to get the school year rolling.
Parker, 9, is a fourth-grader at College View Elementary School, and yesterday was the first day back to classes for the Council Bluffs Community School District. He’s been attending College View since preschool.
Parker said he enjoys his time at the school, and like many of his peers, he loves hanging out with his friends during recess. He also said he’s an avid reader and often utilizes the school library. He said he read a couple of books about sharks this summer.
Speaking of summer, Parker was eager to talk about the family vacations he took over the past few months. He took a trip to Texas, where he and his family enjoyed some rides at various Six Flags parks. He recalled a thrilling run on a rollercoaster that went forward and backward, and included four loops. His family also went down south to Mississippi to visit his grandma. He said he loved being with family that he doesn’t see that often.
Parker has plenty of great memories from this summer, and he’s ready to make some more during the school year.
