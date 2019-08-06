The dog days of summer are here, so be sure to keep dogs like Midlands Humane Society alumni like Rudy hydrated during these hotter days.
Rudy, short for Rudolph, was found on Christmas Day three years ago by Council Bluffs Animal Control at Big Lake Park. The then 2-year-old Labrador mix appeared to have been injured, missing his right foot and having a deformed left. However, after administering vaccinations and medical care, Midlands Humane Society veterinary technicians discovered that Rudy’s deformations were due to birth defects and not traumatic injury as suspected. The pup became an ambassador for Midlands, and was brought out to many public functions to shed some light on animal welfare causes. Through donations, Rudy had surgery and prosthetics made in late 2017, according to the Midlands website. Rudy’s story is one of many success stories at the shelter, and there are plenty more animals waiting to live a better life like him.
In other shelter news, Midlands recently wrapped up dog and cat discount sales, but Marketing and Development Director Kori Nelson said to be on the lookout for a possible new round of sales in the near future. The shelter is also gearing up for its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser, which will be held in the Thunderbowl parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. on Sep. 8.People interested in registering a vehicle can do so in person at the shelter or on the Midlands website. Those registered by Aug. 31 get a free event shirt, and the first 100 cars entered will receive free dash plaques. Vehicles can be registered on the day of the event between 9:30 and 11 a.m. All proceeds from Wags & Wheels will benefit the shelter.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.