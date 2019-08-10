Sharleena the cat is a new mom who could use a little help from a foster parent.
Sharleena is a female domestic shorthair who was found pregnant in Crescent and brought to Midlands Humane Society in early July. She gave birth to three kittens on July 25, and the furry family has been living at the shelter since. The litter is one of many at Midlands, and the shelter is looking for foster homes to help lighten the load as more litters arrive throughout the summer.
Kori Nelson, director of marketing development at Midlands, said fostering cats is a huge help for the shelter. During the spring and summer months, Midlands gets to full capacity easily with countless litters finding their way into the shelter. Fostering helps the shelter by easing up space, and it helps the kittens become socialized and grow up in a home-like setting.
Those considering fostering can fill out an application at the shelter. Food, litter and litter boxes, towels, blankets and toys are provided by Midlands, which helps foster families out financially. Contact Shelter Manager Jenny Jarrell at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information.
In other shelter news, Midlands has a summer sale. Kittens and cats up to 11 months are $75 and cats a year or older are $25. Dog adoption fees are half-priced through the end of Aug. 10.
The shelter is also gearing up for its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser, which will be held in the Thunderbowl parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. on Sep. 8. People interested in registering a vehicle can do so in person at the shelter or on the Midlands website. Those registered by Aug. 31 get a free event shirt, and the first 100 cars entered will receive free dash plaques. Vehicles can be registered on the day of the event between 9:30 and 11 a.m.
All proceeds from Wags & Wheels will benefit the shelter. More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
