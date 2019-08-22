Hutson Rau got a fresh look this week ahead of the new school year.
Hutson, 12, was born in Lone Tree, Colorado, but her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was almost 2 years old. She attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School and she’ll be entering the seventh grade at Kirn Middle School Tuesday morning.
Like many students across the city, Hutson hit the salon for a back to school hairdo. Hutson is a client and family friend of Alice Johnson, owner of Beauty Operators at 156 W. Broadway. Hutson has been seeing Johnson for years and is also coached by her in volleyball.
Hutson will be in for a new experience this school year as the students and staff at Kirn will be operating out of the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus at Mall of the Bluffs while the school undergoes renovations.
Hutson spent last year getting acquainted with the Kirn building, and she wonders what the adjustment will be like. “It’s going to be different, for sure,” she said.
Hutson is an all-seasons athlete, playing basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball. Hutson is gearing up for the upcoming volleyball season and she’s ready to compete with the Lynx. She said she is good friends with her team and they have great chemistry with each other.
Hutson had a fun summer, complete with several aquatic activities. She took a trip to Okoboji, where she relaxed and did some boating. She also went camping at Bay Lake in central Minnesota, where 19 miles of shoreline provided many swimming opportunities. Hutson also celebrated her birthday earlier this month, and her family went to Kansas City to visit friends who run a wakeboarding business. Hutson caught plenty of birthday wakes during the trip.
It’s been an exciting summer for Hutson, and now she’s getting ready to hit the books, as well as the hardwood, this fall.
(0) comments
