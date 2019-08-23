Julia Peterson, left, and Kaitlyn Punteney are ready for the school year to begin at St. Albert Catholic Schools this morning.
Julia and Kaitlyn are both 16 and were born and raised in Council Bluffs. The two have both been attending St. Albert since preschool and kindergarten and they both start their junior year of high school today. The two had fun, but busy, summers.
Kaitlyn works at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee, where she started at the end of last school year. She said she’ll continue to work throughout the school year. Julia has been busy babysitting for two little girls.
The two said they are excited to be upperclassmen. They get to experience prom for the first time, and they said it’ll be nice to have some seniority.
“We don’t have to listen to the whiny freshmen,” Kaitlyn said with a laugh, noting that all grade levels are pretty tight-knit at St. Albert.
Julia and Kaitlyn also said they’re excited to experience the school’s World Mission project, in which St. Albert upperclassmen go on an annual mission trip to the Dominican Republic to build toilets and work on other volunteer projects. The trip used to only be open for seniors, but this is the first year juniors are invited to participate. “I’ve just always liked helping people,” Kaitlyn said. “And it’s cool to do something that you’ve never done before,” Julia added.
Julia and Kaitlyn have many new experiences ahead of them, and it all begins today.
