Amanda Clements is looking forward to keeping up the good work in 2020. Clements, 20, is a native of Arizona but was raised in New Jersey.
Her family moved to Omaha six years ago due to her father’s job. She attended Millard South High School, and graduated in 2018. She is currently studying criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she is a junior.
Clements said she has a passion for working with children, and she has always been fascinated in the criminal mind. She said she wants a career working with and advocating for children in rough situations.
Part of Clements’ passion for kids comes from the YMCA, and she has worked at three different locations in the metropolitan area since moving to Omaha. She started off at the Armbrust Family YMCA in southwest Omaha and later moved to the downtown Omaha Y. Her mom, Joyce Clements, also works for the YMCA, and Amanda has followed her every time she has changed locations.
The two recently transferred to the Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs, where Clements’ mom is the director of the Early Learning Center. Amanda is a lifeguard at the pool and also fills in for shifts in the ELC classrooms during the summer camp sessions.
She said she has been working with the YMCA kids during summer camps since she was a teen, and she said she loves building relationships with all of the kids that come through the Y. With the new year upon us, Clements said she is happy with where she is at in terms of life, education and fitness.
For those looking to get their physical fitness and overall wellness in gear this new year, Clements said staff at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA is there for the community. She said it’s one big family at the Council Bluffs Y, and they love helping all members strive to be their best.
