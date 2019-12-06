Caitlin Weber is dancing in Des Moines this weekend.
Weber, 16, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Bloomer Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. Halfway through her first year as an upperclassman, Weber said she is enjoying the challenge of balancing school, extracurricular activities and her social life.
“It’s going really well,” she said. “Junior year has been a little more challenging, but I’m doing good. It’s fun.”
Weber said she’s become more involved as she’s been getting older. She is in her first year of student council, and she’s also a member of National Honor Society and Council Bluffs Youth Leadership. Weber is also very active in the arts, participating in dance, band and the marching band color guard.
This is Weber’s second year on the A.L. dance team and it’s her second year joining the team in the state dance competition at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, which runs all day today. She said the team presents a number of routines throughout the year, but they will have three distinct sets to work through today: jazz, pom and hip hop. She said the team will also be making a trip to Orlando in February for the national competition. She said she’s ready to do some traveling with her team to show Iowa, and the country, what they’ve got.
Outside of school and her activities, Weber said she’s all about hanging with her friends whenever she can. She said she’s made several lasting friendships over the years due to being so involved. She’s looking forward to winter break, as well, so she can relax and spend some time with family over the holidays.
