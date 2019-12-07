Camiria Roberson is a reading machine.
Camiria, 11, grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but her family moved to Council Bluffs about 5 years ago. She started off going to school at Titan Hill Intermediate School but transferred to Lewis and Clark Elementary School last year. Halfway through her fifth-grade year, Camiria said she has enjoyed her time at the school.
She said she loves challenging herself in the classroom, and the talented and gifted (TAG) student is taking advantage of advanced courses to do just that. She also said the school cafeteria serves up some tasty food.
Camiria said she loves writing, noting how using words can open up a world of imagination. On the flip side, she said she loves reading to do the very same thing. She is a big fan of mystery and fiction, and recently wrapped up “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
Her passion for reading is known across the school, as she is one of its top readers. School officials said Camiria logged 3,667 minutes of reading from September through November. She was the school’s No. 1 reader in September with 1,447 minutes and in October with 960 minutes.
Outside of school, Camiria said she enjoys spending time at Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, creating art and playing outside. She said it took her some time to get used to Iowa winters, but she’s gotten used to them. She’s hoping to have a warm and relaxing Christmas season with her family.
