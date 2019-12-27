Dec. 27 Face of the Day: Chrisha Doss

Chrisha Doss is ready for golf season to get into full swing. Doss, 15, is a Council Bluffs native and a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School.
She attended Titan Hill Intermediate School before transferring to the Council Bluffs Community School District and attending Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.
“It’s been pretty good,” she said. “People are really close and kind here.”
Doss has her sights set on spring, when she will start her second season of high school golf. She made the varsity squad last year as a freshman. She can also be seen on the sideline at other sporting events, but not competing. She is a member of the school’s journalism program and she shoots sports photos for the yearbook and newspaper.
Doss said being involved has led her to meeting a lot of great people and experiencing new things. She said it’s gotten her out of her shell, and she’s looking forward to the rest of her time at T.J.
“I’ve just made so many friends and have become more social,” she said. “It’s been awesome.”
Doss said she is going to work hard in the classroom and on the golf course as she looks ahead to college. She is hoping to enroll in the district’s Early College Academy at Iowa Western Community College and later play golf at a four-year university. Doss is interested in playing at the University of South Dakota, and she wants scouts to get a look at her as early as possible. Doss comes from a long line of teachers, and she is planning to join them, as she will study K-12 education in college.
“I just think that teaching is one of the most impactful jobs you can have,” she said. “Working with people and helping kids.”
