Dec. 28 Face of the Day: Hailey Watts

Hailey Watts is looking to cruise through winter break.
Watts, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and is a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Edison Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.
She’s currently on winter break and halfway through her final year as a Yellow Jacket. Looking back at her time at the school the past few years, Watts said her involvement in athletics has brought fond memories and helped make her who she is today.
“It’s been pretty fun,” she said. “The coaches are just so great and supportive, they really make you want to be involved.”
Watts played basketball her first three years and she is currently competing on T.J.’s track and dance teams. The dance season is coming to a close, with the Yellow Jackets heading to one more competition next month at Midland University.
Once winter comes and goes, Watts will be back at it for track season. She mostly competes in hurdle events.
Watts is recipient of the Pottawattamie Promise scholarship program, which gives southwest Iowa students a full-ride scholarship that pays for tuition, room and board at Iowa Western Community College. She said she will attend Iowa Western for two years, and she plans on trying out for the track team with the hopes of getting a scholarship to run track at Midland University after her time as a Reiver.
Watts wants to study early childhood education in college. She used to work at a day care center, and she loves little kids. She said she wants to be there for them as they’re developing and wants to help lay the foundation for successful futures.
Winter break is a time for rest and relaxation for many students, but Watts is counting the minutes until it’s over so she can board a plane for Florida, where she’ll disembark for a cruise to the Bahamas. She said she is looking forward to putting winter out of sight and out of mind while soaking up some rays with friends and their family.
