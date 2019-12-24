Dec. 24 Face of the Day: Jared Kaufman

All Jared Kaufman wants for Christmas is a New England Patriots Super Bowl win.
Kaufman, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. He attended the now-closed Pusey Elementary School and transferred to Longfellow Elementary School after that. He went to Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. Halfway through his final year as a Lynx, Kaufman said it’s been an enjoyable experience so far.
“It’s been really good,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of people and have had some good classes.”
Kaufman is active outside the classroom, being a member of National Honor Society and competing on the Lynx bowling and soccer teams. Soccer is Kaufman’s main focus when it comes to athletics, and he said he is ready to give it everything he’s got to end his high school sporting career with a bang.
“I think our team’s going to do really well this season,” he said. “Last year, we won a couple games in our substate level, and I’m hoping we can make it to state this year.”
In the fall, Kaufman will attend Nebraska Methodist College, where he will study to be a respiratory therapist. Kaufman has asthma, and he said he wants to be able to help people out with the very issues he’s faced growing up. He also said his mom works in the medical field, and he is inspired by the work she does.
“She helps so many people, and I want to do the same thing,” he said.
His soccer season, graduation and his future after that are all on the horizon, but right now Kaufman is focused on the end of the NFL’s regular season. He is a big Patriots fan, and his team is poised to enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. He is a little irked that Baltimore beat them earlier in the season and is looking to control the AFC’s top spot, but Kaufman knows that anything is possible with Tom Brady at quarterback.He does have six Super Bowl rings to prove it.
Kaufman is ready to enjoy a relaxing Christmas holiday, and he’s definitely ready to tune in to the Patriots game Sunday afternoon.
