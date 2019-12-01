John Moylan and his family are styling after a round of fresh haircuts this weekend.
John, 4, lives in Omaha, but he always gets a haircut in Council Bluffs. His mom, Sarah, is cousins with Alice Johnson, owner of Beauty Operators at 156 W. Broadway. Johnson has been cutting his hair since he was just a few months old, including yesterday afternoon. The family makes a day out of it and they all get their hair cut together at the salon. John and his sister, Brynn, 2, were waiting for their mom and their dad, Sean, to finish their hair appointments so they could go out for a day of fun.
John was excited for his family to put up and decorate the Christmas tree. He had a fun Thanksgiving playing with his cousins and sister and chowing down on turkey and pumpkin pie, but now he’s ready for the countdown to Santa making a stop at his house. The family was also looking forward to kicking back for a couple of movies and maybe going out for bowling yesterday.
John is a fun-loving boy who loves his sister. He paused to hug her several times at the salon, and said they’re great playmates. He is also a big Creighton Bluejays basketball fan, and he said he enjoyed watching his team take down No. 12 Texas Tech on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.