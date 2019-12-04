Lauren Fenwick is singing her way through her senior year.
Fenwick, 18, was born in Houston, but her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was about 3 years old. She has been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of her education, and she is about halfway through her final year at Lewis Central High School. Reflecting on her time at the school, Fenwick said she’s going to miss the friends and educators she grew up with. But she also said that she is eager to move onto college and beyond.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “I’m know I’m ready for it to be over and move on, but I’m going to miss it here a lot. I’m excited, but I’m sad.”
Fenwick is heavily involved in L.C.’s performing arts department, which she said has become her second family over the years. She participates in choir, show choir, drama and more, and she recently got back from her third-straight all-state chorus festival appearance in Ames last month. She qualified as a solo finalist in the Soprano I category last year. Students Kate Kavars and Camryn Strahm also made the trip this year.
Fenwick said she is looking into studying either at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln or the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and she wants to put her vocal talents to use. She said she is interested in teaching musical education or getting into vocal performance. As she finalizes her college plans, Fenwick will be keeping her voice sharp. She said the school’s show choir opener is on Dec. 19, and the concert choir’s Christmas program is also right around the corner.
