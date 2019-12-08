Not every kid gets to meet Santa Claus on their birthday; but Lincoln Cannon did.
Lincoln is a Council Bluffs native who turned 4 Saturday, and he had quite the birthday.
Lincoln started his day off with breakfast at the Historic General Dodge House, which was celebrating its annual Breakfast with Santa event, which is hosted by The General’s Ladies. He was joined by his parents Shawn and Joplyn and his brothers Keller, 13, and Daniel, 11, who were treated to hot cocoa, French toast sticks, cheesy potatoes and more before witnessing an appearance from the big man himself, Santa. Lincoln was able to get his wish list in before hearing a rendition of “The Night Before Christmas.” A Christmas craft session followed the meal and story.
Lincoln’s birthday was just starting, as he had a birthday party planned at The Hub later that afternoon. His mom said he was ready to show off his “awesome jump moves” at the trampoline park.
Lincoln’s mom said he is a sweet little brother who has a real connection with his older siblings. He’s also very fond of cats, and has a collection of more than 20 stuffed kitties. The family doesn’t have a real cat, but they do have a dog. He loves watching “Paw Patrol” and is hoping that Santa brings him some related play sets for Christmas. They’re all ready for a fun, relaxing holiday with family.
