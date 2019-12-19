Dec. 19 Face of the Day: Makenna Shepard

Makenna Shepard still has a year and a half of high school left, but she’s working hard as she gears up for college.
Shepard, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at St. Albert High School. She’s been going to school at St. Albert since she was 3, and she said she’s enjoyed being a part of the tight-knit Falcon and Sainte family for most of her life.
“It’s been really good,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of great friendships and I’ve done well in the classroom. I think the friendships at St. Albert are special because it’s such a small school and I feel like they will last a long time even after we all split off and do our own thing.”
Shepard has been a lifelong athlete, playing many different sports over the years; however, she’s putting most of them on the back burner as she focuses her talents on soccer. Shepard committed to Iowa State’s soccer program last year as a sophomore, and she is forgoing playing on the St. Albert team to hone her skills on club teams. She is currently playing on the Saintes’ varsity basketball squad.
Shepard said she is definitely ready for winter break, and is quietly wrapping up tests and projects before the end of the week. She said she aced her chemistry final, scoring 48.5 out of 48 points. She has an upcoming algebra II test, but Shepard said she’s “feeling pretty good about it.”
Speaking of breaks, Shepard recently got back from Orlando, Florida, as her family took a trip to Disney World as a Make-A-Wish family for her brother Eli, who just turned 4. She said it was a great experience, and she said the hospitality shown to families going through so much was her favorite part of the trip.
She said they stayed at the Give Kids The World Village, an 84-acre nonprofit resort where families stay cost-free. Shepard is in the holiday spirit, and is preparing to do the rest of her Christmas shopping for some Secret Santa recipients.
Besides that, she said she’s looking forward to spending time with family and friends and having a warm, loving Christmas.
