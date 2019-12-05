All Michael Rosloniec wants for Christmas is his two front teeth.
Michael is a St. Albert Elementary School second-grader living in Council Bluffs. His older sisters, freshman Lena and sixth-grader Molli, attend St. Albert with him.
He is a student in teacher Felisa Avalos’ classroom. He said she is a great teacher who gives his class fun projects to work on. They’re currently assembling Christmas elf art pieces to hang on their lockers.
Michael said his favorite subject is math, and he is currently learning charting.
Outside the classroom, he said he loves running around outside with his friends for recess. He said it’s been nice being able to play in such nice weather this week.
It’s a well-know fact that Michael loves to eat. His parents, mom Lisa and dad Michael, are both cooks, so he’s been growing up eating almost everything put in front of him. He said his favorite food is lasagna, and he also said he sampled a little bit of everything during Thanksgiving dinner.
He said he is excited that Christmas is right around the corner. He said his extended family celebrates a few days earlier at his grandparents’ house in Elkhorn, Nebraska, and then his primary family celebrates at home on Christmas Day.
He said he hopes he gets some cooking supplies and “fun toys to play with” from Santa. And he is ready to bake Christmas cookies with his family.
