Reegan Wolford lives for drama. Behind the scenes, that is.
Wolford, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. She’s been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools since kindergarten. She’s halfway through her final year as a member of the Sainte and Falcon student body, and she said she’s going to miss the place she’s called home for so long.
“It’s been really awesome here,” she said. “My whole grade, we’ve all just been really close with each other, growing up together. And it feels weird to be leaving all of that, because we’ve all been a family for so long.”
Wolford keeps busy outside the classroom. She’s been a key member of the school’s drama department, working as the stage manager for many plays and musicals over the years. The school recently wrapped a production of “Brigadoon.”
Wolford is a member of the Saintes tennis team and is a former volleyball player. Her mom coaches in the Parochial Athletic League, and she’s been assisting her for the past five years. She’s also an avid reader and writer, and has earned many accolades for her pieces in various writing contests.
After high school, Wolford said she’s going to attend Kansas State University, where she will study psychology. She said she’s always been interested in how the human mind works and “why people do the things they do and make certain decisions.” She said she would be interested in a career in forensic psychology, working with the criminal mind.
