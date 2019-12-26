Dec. 26 Face of the Day: Regan Gant

Regan Gant is an involved underclassman.
Gant, 16, is a native of Council Bluffs and a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Edison Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.
She is active in athletics, which she said has made her underclassman years an enjoyable experience.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “The environment, it’s really nice here. The sports are great, and the school pride here is great.”
Gant competes on the Yellow Jacket cross country, basketball and soccer teams, which makes her a busy student-athlete from fall to spring. Outisde of sports, she is also a member of the T.J. student council. The varsity basketball team is on break from games until 2020, when the Jackets will take road trips to Urbandale and Sioux City North before returning home for the annual shootout at the Mid-America Center on Jan. 11.
She said being so involved invigorates her and is making a positive impact on her life.
“It keeps me busy,” she said. “And I’ve met a lot of great people and made some great memories so far.”
Gant made some great memories with her family over the Christmas holiday. She said her family got together at her maternal grandma’s house for a grand celebration on Christmas Eve, with the more immediate family returning Christmas morning.
Gant’s still on winter break, but she’s getting back in gear with athletics now that Christmas has passed. She’s looking forward to giving it her all in 2020.
