Dec. 20 Face of the Day: Riley Noel

Riley Noel is ready to roll into winter break. Noel, 16, was born in Nebraska, but she grew up in Council Bluffs. She is a junior at St. Albert High School, and she’s been going to St. Albert Catholic Schools for most of her life.
“It’s nice becuase you know everybody here,” Noel said. “I don’ think anyone has any hard feelings with each other here, and if they do have problems, it’s not for long. We’ve all known each other since we were little kids. Plus the staff here is like family, so it’s easy to go and talk to them.”
Noel said this in the company of St. Albert Director of Enrollment and School Relations JoAnn Jensen, who she proceeded to call “the G.O.A.T.”
Outside the classroom, Noel is a member of the Saintes bowling team. She said she picked the game up on a whim two years ago and has enjoyed her experience so far. She said her teammates and coaches are very encouraging and it’s fun group to go rolling with.
She recently brought her average up to break the 100 mark, rolling just under 105. Win or lose, Noel said she’s always having fun with her team.
Noel said she is ready for winter break, which starts after school today, but she said she’s still going to be pretty busy. She works at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee, and she said it’s always really busy during the holiday season.
Outside of work, though, Noel said she’s looking forward to hanging out with friends and enjoying Christmas with her family.
Noel leads a busy life, and she’s looking forward to filling it with family this holiday season.
