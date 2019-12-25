Ryan Steinspring wishes Council Bluffs a merry Christmas, and hopes the new year will be well for all.
Steinspring, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and is a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School. He attended Carter Lake Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J. Halfway through his final year as a Yellowjacket, Steinspring reflected on his time in high school. He said that life as a high schooler can be challenging at times, but he had a great group of people helping guide him.
“There’ve been some ups and downs, you know,” he said. “But there are some great people in this school, the teachers, especially. I feel that if you ever needed anything, any extra help, they’d be there. It’s been a big help.”
Steinspring is an athlete outside the classroom, playing on T.J.’s golf and baseball teams. He wrapped up his final season of golf in the fall, but the recent warm weather had him itching to get out for a round or two. He’s been playing baseball for as long as he can remember, and he said that he is looking forward “to working hard and having some fun with the guys” during his senior season.
“It’s my last year, and I want to make it a good one,” he said.
Steingspring said he considered playing baseball in college, but he wants to focus on his education. He hasn’t decided where he wants to go, but he said he would prefer to stay close to home during his college years. Inspired by the teachers who got him to where he is today, he said he wants to get into the education field.
“I’ve had some teachers who really made an impact on my life,” he said. “I want to be like that for others.”
Steinspring is in the middle of winter break, and he said he is looking forward to sleeping in for a change. He spent Christmas Eve with his immediate family and will be joined by more family today. With temperatures looking to push 60 degrees today, it won’t just be warm in his heart.
