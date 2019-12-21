Dec. 21 Face of the Day: Sarah Eggerling

Winter break for area schools is finally here, and Sarah Eggerling is ready to relax.
Eggerling, 16, is a native of Glenwood, and she moved to Council Bluffs when she was in kindergarten. She’s been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools ever since, and she’s currently a junior at St. Albert High School.
“I love it here, I always have,” she said. “I’ve never had a complaint about anything [over the years]. We’re all one big family and we just get along with everyone.”
Eggerling keeps busy outside the classroom, competing on the school’s bowling and softball teams. She also works at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee, and she said she is gearing up for the store’s holiday rush.
Eggerling’s winter break started Friday after school, and she said she’s looking forward to spending time with family for Christmas and hanging out with friends whenever she can.
She said she loves driving around with friends and going out to eat. One of her favorite dining spots is Blue Sushi Sake Grill in the Old Market across the river. She said her go to order is the Hotel Cali roll and crab rangoon. She said her friends like going out and snapping photos around downtown Omaha before and after they go out to eat.
Eggerling is the last child of seven, three of them being step-siblings, so Christmas is usually pretty busy with her big family. She said they will gather at her place or her grandparents’ to celebrate the holiday.
She said she is proud that her family has a long legacy at St. Albert, and she’s glad to leave her mark before the next generation of Eggerlings come in.
