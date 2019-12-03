Stacy Curran is helping brighten the smiles of Council Bluffs. Curran was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2007. She later attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., for a year before heading back home to study at Iowa Western Community College.
Curran was interested in the pre-dentistry route but decided to move over to the hygienist side of things. She started off in the dental assistant program and worked for three years before being accepted into Iowa Western’s dental hygiene program.
She graduated in 2015 and almost immediately found a job at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, 2612 W Broadway, where she’s been ever since. Curran said she was interested in working in the dental field at an early age.
She said she was always excited to go see her dentist as a little girl, and she has always had a passion for helping others. She said she has enjoyed working with so many different people, young and old, and helping them achieve and maintain excellent dental health.
“It’s just been so great working here,” she said. “I love educating, and when I give people my expertise and then they come back and I see that they took that advice, and really took it upon themselves to make their health better, it’s very rewarding.”
Curran said she had a fun Thanksgiving holiday, and she’s now getting ready for an upcoming vacation to Chicago with her husband, where they’ll see the city’s famous holiday light display and eat some good pizza.
She said her husband has never been to Chicago, so she is excited to explore the city with him. Curran and the Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry wish their patients and everyone else a happy holiday season.
