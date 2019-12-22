Taylan Keefer is setting herself up for a bright future.
Keefer, 17, is a native of Council Bluffs and a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Kirn Middle School and Gunn and College View elementary schools before arriving at A.L.
Halfway through her final year as a Lynx, Keefer looked back at her time at the school with fondness. She said she’s made many good memories, and it will be hard to leave it behind. But she’s said she is looking forward to the next chapter in her life.
“I’m excited, but I’m a little nervous,” she said. “Soon I’m going to be off on my own.” Keefer is an avid athlete at A.L. She recently wrapped up her final season on the varsity volleyball team. She left her legacy as a senior by helping lead her team to the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids last month.
Keefer also runs track, competing in all of the hurdle events. She said she is hoping to make state next spring, with her team qualifying, as well as herself, individually. Keefer is going to continue her volleyball career in college at Bellevue University across the river.
She said she is going to study secondary education, and she wants to focus on physical education. She said her teachers and coaches helped her get to where she is today, and she wants to do the same for future generations of students.
Keefer’s winter break started this weekend, and she said she is looking forward to relaxing, hanging out with friends and spending time with her family for Christmas.
